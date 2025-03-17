Mohanlal’s ‘L2E: Empuraan’locks Mar 27th for theatrical release

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated political action-thriller L2E: Empuraan is officially set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film serves as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and is the second installment in the planned trilogy. Written by Murali Gopy, the film is being mounted on a grand scale by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan under Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

Mohanlal reprises his role as the enigmatic Khureshi-Ab’raam alias Stephen Nedumpally, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar, and Nyla Usha. Adding international appeal, Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn makes his Indian film debut in a crucial role.

The film, which commenced shooting on October 5, 2023, in Faridabad, has been extensively filmed across multiple locations, including Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala. To enhance the cinematic experience, L2E: Empuraan has been shot in a 1:2.8 aspect ratio, ensuring a visually immersive spectacle.

Promotions for the film began on January 26 with a grand teaser launch in Kochi on Republic Day. The campaign continued with character-introduction posters from February 9, culminating in Mohanlal’s intense first-look poster release on February 26. Additionally, exclusive 2-3-minute character videos have further fueled anticipation.

With its release set in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, L2E: Empuraan promises to be one of the biggest action-packed political thrillers of the year. Fans can expect a high-voltage cinematic experience that builds upon the legacy of Lucifer.



