Mona Singh Shares The New Poster From Laal Singh Chaddha On The Occasion Of The Parents Day…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan is all set to entertain with Laal Singh Chaddha movie. As the film is ready to hit the theatres next month, the makers are creating noise on social media with frequent updates. A couple of days ago, even Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he is presenting the movie in Telugu. Off late, Mona Singh dropped a new poster from the movie on the occasion of the Parents Day…



Sharing the new poster, Mona Singh also wrote, "Nobody on earth can ever love u more than ur own parents #happyparentsday

In the poster, she is seen posing along with a small boy who is holding a balloon.

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "From giving us our favourite bedtime Kahaniyaan, to always uplifting our spirits, from providing us with the best to expecting the least, our parents have been our superheroes. Celebrating them today and everyday. #HappyParentsDay".

Even the new song from the movie, "Tur Kalleyan…" will be unveiled tomorrow and in the poster Aamir Khan is seen in a complete rugged avatar sporting in a casual avatar with long beard!

Going with the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha movie which was released earlier, it starts off with Aamir Khan sitting in the train and doling out, "Meri mummy kehti thi zindagi golgappe jaisi hondi hai, pet bhale hi bhar jaave, mann nahi bharta." Actually he will be seen as a differently-abled child and then his mother encourages him to do everything individually without anyone's help. Then he joins Indian army and shares a good bond with Naga Chaitanya. The trailer then moves to his bond with Kareena Kapoor but it seems something stops them from tying a knot. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Laal Singh Chaddha shares his life lessons on the big screens!

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. As they already worked for 3 Idiots and Talaash movies. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother. Being the Bollywood debut movie of Chaitanya, there are many expectations on it.

Well, Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

This movie will now release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!