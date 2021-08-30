Moscow schedule in process for 'Vaalimai'

Kollywood star hero Ajith's upcoming film 'Vaalimai' is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films in Kollywood at the moment. Directed by H Vinoth, Huma Qureshi and Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda are playing crucial roles in the film.



Earlier this month, Boney Kapoor has unveiled the first song 'Naga Veera Maari' from the film which went viral on the internet. According to the latest reports, the final schedule of the film began yesterday at a small town in Moscow. The makers are planning to wrap up this schedule by September 3rd. The sources claim that it is a 7-Day schedule and the makers will be shooting some mind-blowing bike action stunts. They also added that the makers have worked really hard for the visual effect works of the film from the past few months.



The final version of the film will be finalized in a couple of weeks and the make are reportedly eyeing to release the film for Diwali this year. An official announcement regarding the release date is still awaited. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing tuned for this film and Vijay Velukutty is cranking the camera.