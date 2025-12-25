Kohli breaks Sachin’s all-time record

Bengaluru

India batting star Virat Kohli on Wednesday went past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket, achieving the milestone in his 330th innings in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy here.

Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 391 innings.

The 37-year-old Kohli touched the mark during his team Delhi’s opening Vijay Hazare game against Andhra here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Kohli now holds the record for being the fastest to each block of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 runs onwards.

Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 15 years, but the former India skipper has a stellar record in the tournament.

In the premier domestic one-day competition, he has made 819 runs from 13 matches at an average of 68.25 and a strike-rate of 106 with four centuries and three fifties.

Retired from the Test and T20 International formats, Kohli’s next India assignment is expected to be the home ODI series against New Zealand beginning January 11.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing a 33-ball century against Karnataka in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The innings ranks as the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket, falling just one ball short of the national record set earlier the same day by Bihar skipper Sakibul Gani, who reached the milestone in 32 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh.

Kishan’s latest feat adds to an extraordinary run of form for the left-hander. Only days ago, he was a surprise inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, shortly after captaining Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. Kishan came close to breaking Gani’s record, falling short by the barest of margins with his 33-ball ton. He eventually finished with 125 runs to his name from 39 deliveries as Jharkhand posted 412/9.