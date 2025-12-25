TCA war against HCA’s T20 league: Onus on BCCI HC to take a call on Dec 29

The relentless battle that is being waged by the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) against the ‘highhanded’ attitude of the administrators steering the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and the manner they are violating the guidelines of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and court rulings took a new turn here on Wednesday.

The TCA approached the High Court bench of Justice Tukaram, objecting to the unauthorised ‘G Venkata Swamy Memorial inter-district T20 League’ scheduled to be conducted under the aegis of HCA from December 29.

TCA counsel Raja Sripathi Rao and advocate S Surender Reddy appearing for the association, argued that the T20 League for districts is in violation of the BCCI July 11, 2021, Order, which mandated the HCA to coordinate with TCA as regards conduct of events in the districts.

Meanwhile, the BCCI advocate sought passover to get instructions from BCCI whether it can dispose the TCA representation by December 29. The court is likely to resolve the issue on that date. The TCA reiterated its stance that the proposed inter-district tournament must forthwith be put on hold, while the BCCI should declare that it was an unauthorised event and warn that if the HCA goes ahead with its conduct, it would be subject to stringent action by the national cricketing body.

Recalling the earlier directions and rulings, the TCA wanted directions to the HCA that it must consult TCA before selecting the district teams. They wondered why only 29 of the 33 districts were being allowed to field their respective teams, which is tantamount to making a mockery of the BCCI order. They wanted to know why players Hyderabad and RR district are being deprived of opportunities to parade their talent in this tournament.

What makes the event an unauthorised one is that HCA did not take permission from BCCI, which must be done at least 45 days prior to the commencement date, the TCA pointed out.

Meanwhile, the petitioner contended that it would be a conflict of interest as Visaka Industries is sponsoring the league even as they are caught in an ongoing financial arbitration rift and hence cannot sponsor or promote any HCA tournament. Visaka Industries has a direct conflict and as Chairman G Vivekanand is a Minister in the State cabinet. The arbitration payment remains outstanding till date.

December 29 may open a new chapter for Telangana cricket, irrespective of the stand BCCI takes as regards recognising the proposed T20 league.