Eesha: A thoughtful horror drama

Eesha is a Telugu horror-drama that attempts to go beyond routine scares by blending friendship, social awareness, and psychological elements. Directed by Srinivas Manne and produced by Hema Venkateswara Rao under the HVR Productions banner, with presentation by KL Damodar Prasad, the film stars Trigun, Akhil Raj, Hebba Patel, Siri Hanumanth, and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles. Released in theatres on December 25, let’s see how it fares.

Story

The story revolves around four childhood friends—Kalyan (Trigun), Nayana (Hebba Patel), Vinay (Akhil Raj), and Aparna (Siri Hanumanth). While Vinay and Aparna are married, Kalyan harbours feelings for Nayana. United by a common cause, the group exposes fake godmen and people who exploit blind faith in the name of superstition. During their mission, they come across Aadidev (Babloo Prithiveeraj), a former psychiatrist based in the US who mysteriously turns into a godman after his wife’s death. When the friends set out to expose him, an unexpected accident changes their lives. Soon after, they begin encountering the spirit of Punyavathi (Mime Madhu), leading them into a terrifying chain of events. The connection between Punyavathi, Aadidev, and the abandoned house they stumble upon forms the crux of the narrative.

Performances

Trigun delivers a sincere performance as Kalyan, carrying the emotional weight of the film effectively. Hebba Patel brings grace and depth to Nayana’s role, while Akhil Raj and Siri Hanumanth share convincing chemistry as a married couple. Babloo Prithiveeraj stands out with a layered portrayal of Aadidev, adding intrigue to the narrative. Mime Madhu leaves an impact as Punyavathi, contributing significantly to the film’s eerie atmosphere.

Technicalities

Director Srinivas Manne keeps the first half simple, focusing on character establishment and friendship, before gradually introducing horror elements. The interval block is particularly effective, creating genuine suspense. The second half explores the mystery in detail, with the pre-climax and climax delivering solid thrills. Though the twist may feel predictable to seasoned horror viewers, it is presented engagingly. Background music plays a crucial role in elevating fear in key scenes, effectively compensating where visuals remain subtle.

Analysis

Eesha arrives as a content-driven film that balances message-oriented storytelling with atmospheric horror. The film may not rely on constant jump scares, but it succeeds in creating mood-driven horror supported by a meaningful theme against blind belief. With decent performances, atmospheric storytelling, and a socially relevant core, Eesha works as a positive, engaging watch for audiences who enjoy horror blended with substance and emotion.