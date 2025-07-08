‘Mr Soldier (From Military Madhavaram)’ gears up for august release

Inspired by the valorous legacy of Military Madhavaram, a village near Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, Mr. Soldier (From Military Madhavaram) has been successfully completed under the Sri Dharani Arts banner. Produced by VRM Patnaik and USN Patnaik, the film is now ready for a grand release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the second week of August.

The makers extended heartfelt gratitude to the Ex-Servicemen's Association, the village Sarpanch, and residents of Military Madhavaram for their unwavering support during production.

The film is based on the real-life sacrifices of the village, which has sent thousands of soldiers to defend India over the years. Remarkably, over 2,000 men from this village fought in the First and Second World Wars. Today, nearly 5,000 continue to serve in the Indian Army and other defense sectors.

Central to the narrative is the tragic yet heroic tale of Major Raju, a decorated officer who, after enduring false accusations, sacrificed his life and that of his family in protest—an act that continues to inspire generations.