Mrunal Thakur embraces Maharashtrian glamour

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram, sharing vibrant pictures from her latest photoshoot, showcasing her Maharashtrian elegance. With 13.5 million followers, Mrunal treated fans to a series of pictures that exude traditional Indian charm, accompanied by the iconic Marathi song "EkLajara Na SajaraMukhda," sung by the late actor-singer Arun Sarnaik and Usha Mangeshkar.

In the photos, Mrunal is adorned in a rust-orange frock suit paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta. Complementing the attire, she wore a green ‘chooda’ (traditional bangles) and an intricate nose ring, enhancing her look with Maharashtrian flair. The actress also adorned herself with a floral ‘gajra’, a signature accessory often worn by Marathi women, adding a layer of authenticity to her attire. One particularly captivating snapshot featured Mrunal gracefully posing as marigold petals showered over her, creating a mesmerizing visual.

The actress’s followers flooded the comments with praise. One fan described her beauty as, “Glimpses of your mesmerizing beauty with Marathi Saj,” while another enthusiastically wrote, “Not a woman, she's the idol who has come from heaven.”

Mrunal Thakur’s career began in 2012 with the television show 'MujhseKuchhKehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan.' She gained further recognition through roles in 'Kumkum Bhagya,' 'Super 30,' and 'Batla House.' The actress also appeared in the critically acclaimed web series 'Made in Heaven 2.' Her recent projects include 'Sita Ramam,' 'Pippa,' and the sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin.

Looking ahead, Mrunal will be seen in the upcoming films 'Pooja Meri Jaan,' 'Hai JawaniTohIshqHona Hai,' and 'Son of Sardaar 2,' where she stars alongside Ajay Devgn. The film serves as a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster 'Son of Sardaar,' further cementing her place in the Bollywood spotlight.












































