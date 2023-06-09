Mrunal Thakur leaves her fans in awe with her stunning outfits

Mrunal Thakur, a familiar face to the Telugu audience from her role in “Sita Ramam,” has managed to captivate viewers with her on-screen portrayal of a homely lady. However, offscreen, Mrunal’s style and social media presence showcase a completely different side of her. She exudes glamour and is considered a true fashion icon.

In her latest photos shared on social media, Mrunal mesmerizes with her sizzling hot outfit. Dressed in a stunning black ensemble, she radiates confidence and glamour. Mrunal knows how to leave her fans in awe with her scintillating display of allure. Her photos exude an irresistible charm that captivates the eyes of all who behold them.

On the work front, Mrunal is busy with “Nani30” which will be the immediate outing of Nani after the blockbuster “Dasara.”







