Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ trailer promises a raw, modern take on love

The trailer of the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein was unveiled on Wednesday, offering a refreshing portrayal of love rooted in emotional realism rather than fairytale ideals. Set against the restless chaos of a city, the film explores love as a layered, confusing, tender, and quietly transformative experience.

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead, the trailer introduces two flawed individuals who are still discovering themselves. Instead of seeking completion in each other, their relationship evolves through silences, fleeting glances, unresolved conversations, and choices that leave a lasting emotional imprint. The trailer builds a strong promise of a contemporary love story that values emotional truth over perfection.

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Do Deewane Seher Mein is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal, currently riding high with acclaimed performances across Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema, has impressed audiences with films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, Jersey, and Pippa. Siddhant was last seen in Dhadak 2, which received critical praise for its sensitive handling of caste and social issues.

With its introspective tone and nuanced storytelling, Do Deewane Seher Mein is shaping up to be a poignant urban love story.