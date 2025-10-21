Live
Ms Incognito Episode 8 Release – K-Drama Mystery and Suspense
Ms Incognito Episode 8 is out! Follow Kim Yeong-ran’s suspenseful journey of mystery, deception, and survival in this popular 2025 K-drama
Ms Incognito is a hit Korean drama. It has mystery, romance, and crime. Fans love watching every episode.
What Is the Story?
Kim Yeong-ran (Jeon Yeo-been) has a contract marriage with a rich man. He dies suddenly. People want his money. She pretends to be a kindergarten teacher named Bu Se-mi. Her past catches up with her.
Who Are the Characters?
Jeon Dong-min (Jung Jin-young) – kind strawberry farmer and single dad.
Baek Hye-ji (Joo Hyun-young) and Ga Sung-ho (Moon Sung-keun) – add suspense and drama.
What Themes Are Shown?
The drama shows greed, lies, and survival. It is based on a real-life financial scandal.
When and Where to Watch?
Episode 8 is the last episode. It released on October 21.
South Korea: ENA at 10 PM KST
Global: Viki at 6:30 PM IST