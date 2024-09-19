MTV Dark Scroll: Unveiling the face of fear with Amit Sadh

The majority of horror shows often focus on sensationalized fear. Ugly and unsettling visuals and intense traumatic scenarios take center stage, making emotional storytelling an actual fear taking over viewers. Breaking away from this typical trend, MTV Dark Scroll- Muqabla Anjaan Se, India’s premier paranormal reality show, seeks to redefine the genre by offering an authentic and chilling experience. Hosted by Amit Sadh, the show features nine seekers exploring seven haunted locations in Uttarakhand, guided by renowned paranormal expert Sarbajeet Mohanty and psychic Pooja Vijay.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Amit Sadh speaks about MTV Dark Scroll, a first-of-its-kind show in India, redefining the very definition of fear. He also shares insights from his personal journey on the show.

Q1: What inspired you to host MTV Dark Scroll, India’s first paranormal reality show?

When the team from MTV approached me about hosting ‘Dark Scroll’, I was initially surprised. I had never hosted before in my life. However, the concept of exploring the unknown and engaging with viewers on topics that push boundaries really resonated with me. Also, the fact that it’s a premier paranormal reality show added an exciting layer, offering a chance to present something both innovative and impactful. Further, the team’s scientific and practical approach to the subject was something that really drew me in.

Q2: How did the presence of paranormal research experts Sarbajeet Mohanty and Pooja Vijay shape the overall direction of the show?

Sarbajeet and Pooja brought incredible expertise to the show. Their knowledge of paranormal phenomena added depth to our investigations. They guided our seekers with advanced techniques and equipment, which helped us approach each location with a serious and respectful mindset. Their insights shaped not just the direction of the show but also my understanding of the paranormal.

Q3: What factors influenced the decision to choose Uttarakhand as a primary location for the show’s explorations?

I've always believed that the mountains possess a unique magnetism and energy, which makes them a powerful backdrop for paranormal activity. The old saying ‘the hills have eyes’ truly resonates with me; there's something about the vastness and mystery of the mountains that seems to draw entities to manifest themselves. Each site we visited had a unique story. The mountains not only provide a stunning visual landscape but also enhance the emotional and spiritual weight of our investigations, making Uttarakhand an ideal setting for the first season of ‘Dark Scroll’.

Q4: While filming Dark Scroll did you ever feel a shift in your perception of reality, even momentarily? How did you regain your sense of normalcy?

I mean, when you're surrounded by the haunting echoes of the past and the palpable energy of the mountains, it’s hard not to feel a shift in awareness. But here's the thing: I was more focused on the seekers and their journeys than on my own sense of normalcy. After all, in the face of the paranormal, it’s the seekers who need the guidance, and I’m just here to help them navigate through the shadows.

Q5: Recently, one of the seekers experienced something unexplainable. How do you and the team handle such situations?

When something unexplainable happens, we approach it with both curiosity and caution. We discuss the experience as a team, analyzing what occurred and how we can understand it better. It's important to keep an open mind while also grounding ourselves in research and rationality. And most importantly we have to be humane - I also feel deeply protective of the seekers and I understand this is a show but I want to ensure they all go back unharmed. I also want to compliment the seekers here because even when things got really tough for them they helped each other out as well.

Q6: Can you share a specific moment or encounter from the show that genuinely unsettled you?

There were several moments where we felt the presence of the paranormal, but one that stands out was during an investigation at the haunted tea estate. It was not just me, even the crew could feel something was amiss. So on most locations I had to do a photoshoot for marketing and I was fine going into almost each location but here - at the tea estate - I didn’t go inside, the vibe of the place was very off.

Q7: How do you think Dark Scroll, as a pioneering reality TV show, is redefining the portrayal of fear, an element used to engage audiences in the paranormal genre?

Yes, it is remarkably redefining fear by focusing on genuine investigations rather than sensationalism. We aim to engage audiences by encouraging them to explore their fears and the unknown thoughtfully. By presenting real experiences and expert insights, we hope to foster a deeper understanding of fear and what it means to confront the unknown.