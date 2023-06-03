Mumbai to Tirupati: ‘Adipurush’ music directors planning something unique for the film

The excitement surrounding the release of the highly anticipated film “Adipurush” is reaching new heights as its release date draws near. With the pre-release event scheduled to take place on June 6 in Tirupati, the temple city is set to witness a grand spectacle. The organizers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the event is a memorable affair, and preparations are in full swing.

Meanwhile, we have come to know that the film’s music composer duo Ajay-Atul is planning something unique ahead of the event. Atul is reportedly going to initiate a motorcycle journey from Mumbai to Tirupati to attend the pre-release event. Their song, Jai Shriram became a big blockbuster, and the composer duo couldn’t contain their happiness and excitement.

The pre-release event of “Adipurush” is expected to be on a massive scale, featuring unique concepts that will captivate the audience. The entire cast and crew, along with other unit members, will be in attendance, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. In addition, 200 singers and 200 dancers from Mumbai are set to grace the event, adding a touch of glamour and entertainment.

The makers are planning a spectacular fireworks display, with a special arrangement in mind. They are aiming for the fireworks to synchronize with the sound of “Jai Shriram” when they are ignited, creating a breathtaking visual and auditory experience.

According to sources, around two crores will be spent on organizing this grand pre-release event. “Adipurush” is helmed by director Om Raut and features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.