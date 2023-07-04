Music channel Vox Beatz launches in collaboration with Shade Studios

YouTube serves as a platform where we indulge in a variety of content, including movies, music, short films, educational videos, cooking tutorials, travel vlogs, and more. Among these, we frequently enjoy Telugu content, but it's worth noting that there has been a scarcity of private Telugu songs infused with a folk essence. However, the recent surge in the popularity of such songs has led to the launch of the music channel 'Vox Beatz' in collaboration with 'Shade Studios,' a post-production company. With the aim of captivating music enthusiasts, this channel is dedicated to delivering songs that resonate with diverse audiences.



A grand launch of the music channel, named Vox Beatz, was held in Hyderabad on Sunday in the presence of several movie celebs. Director Nakkina Trinatharao, choreographer Shekhar Master, Hemant Madhukar, Bala, music director RP Patnaik, heroine Malavika Satheeshan and others attended the program as chief guests. 'Naa Madi' and other mesmerizing songs were played on the occasion. The thought-provoking songs have been presented by Shade Studios and Vox Beatz. A love melody song set in a college atmosphere, songs like 'Jare Manasu Jare', 'Vayyari', 'Bulugu Chokka', and 'Jabilive' were also released.

Speaking on the occasion, director Nakkina Trinatharao said, "These songs are narrative in nature. They sound much better than movie songs. All the actors delivered a nuanced performance. I congratulate the team for coming out with a very good concept. Vox Beatz will platform new talent by recording well-meaning songs. Every song has a hook as a line."

Popular choreographer Shekhar Master said, "The songs are done so wonderfully in many locations with new talent. They are in no way inferior to the standards of commercial feature film songs. I am very happy that a lot of new talent is coming out through Vox Beatz and Shade Studios. Both acting-wise and technically, the output is awesome."

Music director RP Patnaik said, "There are many talented artists out there waiting for their talent to be tapped. I thank Upendra and Devi Prasad for giving an identity to them through this channel. All these songs are so very good. There is message orientation."

Heroine Malavika Satheesan said, "I am very happy to be here today. I loved each and every song. In particular, the acting of the blind man is superb."

Director Hemant Madhukar said, "One of the producers at Vox Beatz, JK, is my old friend. Vox Beatz and Shade Studios are jointly making this album and I wish the songs all the very best. All the songs are amazing."

Vox Beatz channel Co-Founder Upendra Rachupalli said, "With the sincere goal of conveying a positive message to our audience, we have proudly launched Vox Beatz. We are delighted to join forces with Shade Studios, bringing their expertise in post-production to our collaboration. One of our notable creations, 'Naa Madi,' explores the profound pleasure derived from our visual senses. Additionally, we produced a song called 'Jabilive,' a part of the proceeds from which were generously donated to a fishermen's association, aiming to support their community. In our efforts to promote local talent, we collaborated on the song 'Jare Manasu Jare' with emerging artists. Through our channel, we strive to provide a platform for newcomers and create thought-provoking music that resonates deeply with our viewers."

Shade Studios director Devi Prasad said, "Thanks to all who have made it to the launch event of Vox Beatz. We have a total post-production set-up at our studio to take care of editing, dubbing, sound effects, DI, VFX and other crafts. 'Major' and 'Bhama Kalapam' did their dubbing works with us. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' has been recorded at our studios. We are very happy that Vox Beatz is supporting us, as we have the idea of supporting new talent like them. The producers at Vox Beatz are good friends, and are based in the US. They also approached us to make music in different genres with a new ideology and music sense. We prepared six pieces of content, including three video and three audio outputs. Lyric writers, music directors, and singers have all given life to these songs. All these songs came out very well, thanks to the dedicated actors we got to work with. The 'Vayyari' song was directed by myself. Pandu Master and Shweta Naidu entertained the audience with their dance for this song. We are planning to do 100 songs in the future."