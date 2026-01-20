Music Composer Inderjit Singh Yadav Tweets: ‘Facts Are Being Ignored’

Music composer and businessman Inderjit Singh Yadav has responded to media reports related to recent searches at locations linked to him, saying that important facts are being ignored.

In a tweet, Yadav said that the search operation was carried out on December 26 at four locations in Gurugram, including two residential properties. He clarified that no cash, jewellery, or any incriminating material was found during the searches.

“Not even ₹100 in cash was seized from my premises. Only two to three computer systems were taken for routine examination,” Yadav tweeted. He also said he is ready to make the panchnama public to clear any confusion.

Yadav stated that all his movable and immovable assets are fully disclosed, linked with PAN, and acquired through proper banking channels. He added that the Income Tax Department already has complete details of his financial records following an earlier search conducted in January.

He also rejected claims that he is absconding or unavailable, saying that all his Indian mobile numbers are active and that he has not received any notice or summons from the ED or any other agency.

Legal experts say that a search does not mean guilt and that conclusions can only be drawn after proper investigation and judicial review.

Yadav said he has full faith in the law and constitutional institutions, adding that the truth will come out with patience and fairness.