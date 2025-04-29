MX Player’s Battleground puts Team Mumbai Strikers to the test of unity

Amazon MX Player’s latest reality offering, Battleground, is raising the bar for fitness-based competition in India. This adrenaline-fuelled series, streaming exclusively and free on Amazon MX Player, pushes participants to their physical and mental extremes in a fierce race toward glory. At the centre of the action is cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, who brings his expertise and energy as the show’s ‘Super Mentor’.

Guiding the teams through this high-stakes journey are four powerful mentors: Rajat Dalal, Abhishek Malhan, Neeraj Goyat, and television star Rubina Dilaik, who leads the spirited Team Mumbai Strikers. Known for her resilience and strong leadership, Rubina has been instrumental in bringing out the best in her team.

Describing the atmosphere on set, Rubina said, “It’s intense, no doubt—but there’s also so much warmth and connection behind the scenes. Despite the long hours—often up to 16 in a day—there’s a shared sense of purpose that keeps us all going. The exhaustion fades in the face of passion and teamwork.”

Reflecting on her journey as a mentor, she added, “What truly tested me wasn’t just the physical grind—it was uniting individuals from such diverse backgrounds and helping them align with a single goal. Each person carries their own story, perspective and strength. The challenge was creating a space where everyone felt heard and respected. That’s where true leadership lies—in empathy and cohesion.”

With its blend of powerful storytelling, raw athleticism and emotional highs, Battleground offers viewers a compelling look into the resilience of the human spirit. New episodes are available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, accessible via mobile apps, the Amazon Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and smart TVs.