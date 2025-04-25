My biggest asset, my family: Tovino Thomas

Chennai: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has now penned an adorable post to his parents, who have been together for 42 years, saying he and his siblings learnt from them to be happy with what they had and to dream big when they could.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a series of pictures of his entire family, Tovino wrote, "A story 42 years old. Begun by two, grown on to 15 now. My biggest asset, my family. Congrats Appa & Amma, for 42 years of togetherness, and then passing on so much to all of us - to love and live, to be compassionate, to open eyes to the world around... We learned from you to be happy with what we have, and to dream big when we can. Feeling blessed, truly. #onebighappyfamily"

Tovino's career graph has steadily been on the rise. He recently won the Kerala Film Critics Award in Best Actor category for his performances in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' and 'Anweshippin Kandethum'.

The actor, whose performances in Minnal Murali and Thallumalla came in for widespread praise, has also achieved several other significant milestones in his career including winning the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards 2023 for his performance in '2018'.

Tovino's next film called 'Narivetta' has already triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The film, which is based on true incidents, has been directed by Anuraj Manohar . Interestingly, it will also mark the Malayalam acting debut of acclaimed Tamil film director Cheran.

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that ‘Narivetta’ was a political ‍drama. He had then said, “I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in ‘Narivetta’, Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character. “This is a film that I have been waiting for ‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”



