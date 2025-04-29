Nabha mourns Pahalgam attack, recalls filming memories in Kashmir

Actress Nabha Natesh expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, describing the incident as both shocking and heartbreaking. Having previously filmed in the picturesque region, Nabha condemned the act as “heinous” and extended her heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

“Pahalgam is a beautiful place. I shot for the movie Darling there. We filmed across 5 kilometers of stunning landscapes. It’s heartbreaking to hear such a place was the site of a terrorist attack. My condolences go out to the families affected,” Nabha said. She added that such tragic incidents may deter filmmakers from choosing Pahalgam as a filming destination in the future.

The actress fondly recalled her time in the valley, particularly shooting her first-ever solo song that depicted her character’s independence and wanderlust. The film unit had spent around a week capturing the region’s majestic beauty, including several scenic spots around Pahalgam. “The place is like heaven on earth. Being surrounded by mountains and beautiful people was mystical,” she reminisced.

Nabha also praised the warmth and hospitality of the local communities. “They were very kind, and many even visited our film sets. Though they spoke Kashmiri, I tried to understand and communicate with them. Their main livelihood is tourism, and they went out of their way to make us feel welcome,” she noted. The actress concluded by expressing her hope that peace would return to the region and that its serenity would be preserved for future generations to experience.