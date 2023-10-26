Naezy’s latest hip-hop track ‘Mallika’ hits the airwaves

Rapper Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, is back with a bang. His latest track, Mallika, dropped today (October 26, 2023) to a rousing reception from music lovers. With its perfect meter, well-crafted rhythm, and internal rhyme, the hip-hop song reflects the artist's effort to portray the feelings of men who struggle to express their love.



In today’s world approaching a girl is questionable. A lot of people are doing it wrong with ‘Mallika’ I am trying to express my feelings in a respectful way which is both fun and acceptable, which will set an atmosphere where girls are respected like queens and respecting women should be the new trend. I aim to connect with those who may find it challenging to express their love, especially the quiet ones whose words often remain unspoken, and those who fear judgment or rejection when they open up about their feelings.” says Naezy about the song.



Naezy rose into mainstream rap with his hit song Mere Gully Mein, featuring fellow rapper Divine. This release led to the production of a documentary about his life titled 'Bombay 70,' which won the award for Best Short Film at MAMI in 2014. A fictional portrayal of his character was done by Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's film 'Gully Boy' (2019).

Naezy's music consistently explores socio-political issues, with songs like 'Haq Hai,' 'Tragedy Mein Comedy,' and 'Azaad Hu Mein' addressing the challenges faced by the common man in his life. However, the singer notes that the tone of Mallika is tender, focusing less on themes of gangs, money, or politics and more on the theme of love.

Launched in association with Saregama India Ltd, Mallika is available on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all major audio streaming platforms.