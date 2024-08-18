Live
Nag Ashwin claps for Roshann’s period film ‘Champion’
Young actor Roshann has joined forces with National Award-winning director Pradeep Advaitham for their upcoming period film, Champion. The film, produced by Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, kicked off its regular shoot with a traditional pooja ceremony.
Director Nag Ashwin, known for his recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, clapped the board for the inaugural shot, marking the beginning of the film's production. The project promises a fresh and dynamic portrayal of Roshann, who will undergo a significant makeover for his role.
The film boasts a talented team, with R. Madhie handling cinematography and Thota Tharani as the art director. Additional cast and crew details will be announced in the coming months. The first look poster of Roshann has already generated excitement, showcasing his charismatic new avatar.