Naga Chaitanya Spends Valuable Time With Cancer Fighters

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya’s streaming debut series Dhootha directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Sharrath Marar under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment is up for premiere on Prime on December 1st.

Naga Chaitanya started promoting the series, as it will arrive on the leading streaming platform in less than 15 days. The actor was in Mumbai yesterday to promote the series at the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. As part of it, he appeared on Star Sports, during the match.

Meanwhile, a few pictures of Naga Chaitanya with young cancer fighters are doing rounds on social media platforms. He had a delightful Children's Day, as he spent quality time at St Judes in Hyderabad. The young cancer fighters received the supplies they needed from Chay.

It's a great gesture from Naga Chaitanya who brought smiles on the faces of cancer fighters!


























