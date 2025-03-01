‘Nagabandham’: Virat Karna’s epic adventure

Young hero Virat Karna's highly anticipated pan-India movie, 'Nagabandham,' is directed by passionate filmmaker Abhishek Nama and made on a grand scale. The first look, already released, has created a strong buzz.

Versatile actor Anasuya Bharadwaj plays a crucial role in the film. She is currently participating in the shoot and shared a photo from the sets. The image, showcasing her hands in a regal look, has sparked curiosity.

With the tagline The Secret Treasure, 'Nagabandham' is shaping up to be an epic adventure. Abhishek Nama brings his unique vision to both the story and screenplay. Kishore Annapureddy is producing the film under the banner of NIK Studios, with Lakshmi Aira and Devansh Nama proudly presenting it.

The film stars Virat Karna as the hero, alongside Nabha Natesh and Aishwarya Menon as the heroines. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sahni, Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Murali Sharma, Anasuya, Saranya, Eswari Rao, John Kokkin, Ankit Koyya, Sonia Singh, Mathew Varghese, Jason Shah, B.S. Avinash, and Baby Kiara in key roles.

'Nagabandham' is a spiritual adventure film inspired by ancient legends and recent discoveries of hidden treasures at the Padmanabhaswamy and Jagannath temples. It delves into the ancient rituals that protect these sacred sites, beautifully portraying the mystery surrounding India's Vishnu temples.

The film promises a high-octane adventure with top-notch production values and cutting-edge VFX. Soundar Rajan S is the DOP, Abhe is the music director, Kalyan Chakravarthy has written the dialogues, RC Pranav is the editor, Ashok Kumar is the production designer, and Strip Development Shra1 and Rajeev N Krishna are also part of the creative team.

'Nagabandham' will be released pan-India in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam in 2025.