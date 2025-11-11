Nagarjuna, RGV reflects on nostalgia of revisiting ‘Shiva’ after 36 years

The cult classic Shiva, starring King Nagarjuna and directed by visionary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has made a grand return to theatres. Originally released in 1989, the film revolutionized Indian cinema, creating an era defined as “Before Shiva and After Shiva.” As part of Annapurna Studios’ 50th anniversary celebrations, Shiva is being re-released in 4K Dolby Atmos on November 14, with a special premiere held ahead of its release.

At the press meet following the premiere, Nagarjuna and Varma shared heartfelt memories and insights. RGV revealed, “We enhanced the sound using AI technology without losing the original flavor. It’s thrilling to hear the difference.”

Nagarjuna reflected on the nostalgia of revisiting the film after 36 years, saying, “It felt like watching a new movie again. Shiva remains deeply personal to us. We re-released it not for profit, but to celebrate the legacy of Annapurna Studios.”

When asked what made Shiva a trend-setter, Nagarjuna said, “Ramu came with a strong vision and broke conventions. Something magical happened.” He also reminisced about seeing his co-star and wife Amala on screen, calling it a “beautifully nostalgic moment.”

Discussing the iconic bicycle chain weapon, RGV explained, “Nagarjuna’s character wasn’t a rowdy, so we wanted something natural he could use — that’s how the bicycle chain idea was born.”

Nagarjuna expressed hope that this rerelease will “pave the way for other classics to return to theatres.” When asked if they’d work together again, he smiled, “I still have the same confidence in Ramu. We’ll definitely collaborate again.”

With its restored visuals and immersive Dolby sound, Shiva’s rerelease promises to recreate the same energy that changed Indian cinema forever.