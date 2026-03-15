‘Namo Re’ from ‘Nagabandham’ unveiled; visuals draw attention

The first single Namo Re from the upcoming film Nagabandham has been released, creating buzz among movie lovers with its rich devotional visuals and grand presentation. The song sets a spiritual tone right from the beginning, featuring a beautifully recreated set inspired by the iconic Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The elaborate set design adds authenticity and gives viewers the feeling of witnessing a real temple environment.

The music for the track is composed by Junaid Kumar and Abhe. Singers Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aishwarya Daruri lend their voices to the devotional number, while the lyrics written by Sriharsha Emani praise Lord Narayana and add to the spiritual appeal of the song.

The visuals also feature large-scale dance sequences choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma. Actresses Nabha Natesh and Daksha Nagarkar appear in the dance portions, adding energy and elegance to the sequence.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film stars Virat Karrna in the lead role. With its impressive visuals and devotional theme, the song has heightened curiosity around the film and its upcoming release.