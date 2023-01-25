Nani And Keerthy Suresh Dasara Teaser Will Be Launched On This Date…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani for the first time owned a complete de-glamour appeal for his upcoming movie Dasara. Being a rural-backdrop story, it has Keerthy Suresh as the actress while another young actor Dheekshith Shetty will also be seen in a prominent role in this action entertainer. As promised, Nani kicked-off the digital promotions by announcing the teaser release date through social media…



Nani, Keerthy Suresh and the makers dropped a new teaser announcement promo and announced the date to all their fans… Take a look!

The promo showcases a middle-aged man lighting a 'Beedi' and throwing off the match stick on a banner which displays the teaser launch date. Even Nani also tagged the promo with the 'Baancheth' word which is popularly used in Telangana slang.

Even Keerthy also shared the promo and wrote, "Setting your screens on FIRE with the #DasaraTeaser on January 30th. In Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi #Dasara in cinemas from March 30th".

Teaser will be unveiled on 30th January, 2023…

Here are the sun, moon and earth of the Dasara movie…

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Being a Pan-Indian movie, it will get released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!