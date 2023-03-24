  • Menu
Nani and Ravi Teja celebrate Dasara and Ravanasura together in a single frame, matching steps

When two big stars from the South come together to promote their films, you can expect things to get uber cool, and that's exactly what happened...

When two big stars from the South come together to promote their films, you can expect things to get uber cool, and that's exactly what happened recently. Natural star Nani and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja were spotted promoting their upcoming movies, Dasara and Ravanasura, in a unique way - by matching their steps! While Dasara is a PAN-Indian film, Ravanasura is a regional one. Nani shared a short video of their cross-promotion on his social media handles, which has now caught the attention of netizens. In the caption, he wrote, "When you meet Bhai, you gotta match steps!

