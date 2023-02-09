Nani, Keerthi Suresh planning to give heart-break this Valentine's Day

After the ultra mass 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' song and the highly impactful teaser, the makers of Nani and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming action drama, "Dasara," are all set to release the film's second single. Nani took to Twitter and revealed that the official announcement on Dasara's second single will be out tomorrow (Feb 9) at 4:05 pm.

"Every year we celebrate 'love' on Valentine's Day. But what about 'Heart Break'?", Nani tweeted. The interesting pre-announcement poster features a cycle and a broken Ray Ban Aviator along with the caption "Celebrate this Valentine's Day with heartbreak anthem." The song has been composed by acclaimed Kollywood composer Santosh Narayanan. More details about the team behind the song will be out tomorrow.

Noted Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko will be seen in an antagonist's role in "Dasara." Debutant Srikanth Odela is the director and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this high budget entertainer. "Dasara" is slated for a grand worldwide release on March 30.