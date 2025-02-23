Nani Praises Aadi Pinisetty’s ‘Shabdam;’ set for Feb 28th release

Aadi Pinisetty and director Arivalagan, who delivered the hit Vaishali, reunite for the supernatural crime thriller Shabdam. Produced by 7G Films Siva, the film features Simran, Laila, and Lakshmi Menon in key roles. The promotional content has already received a great response, heightening anticipation. The film is set for release on February 28, with N Cinemas handling Andhra distribution and Mythri Distribution overseeing Nizam.

At the grand pre-release event, Natural Star Nani, the chief guest, shared his excitement. "Aadi has been my close friend since Ninnu Kori, and now he's like family. He never asks for anything, but he insisted I attend Shabdam's event, which speaks to his confidence in the film. Having watched it already, I can say it's a top-tier technical marvel. The way sound is portrayed as a weapon is fascinating. The horror element is deeply emotional, making it a must-watch in theaters," he said.

Aadi Pinisetty expressed gratitude to Nani for his support and highlighted the film’s journey. "This project started 16 years ago. Without Vaishali, Shabdam wouldn't exist. We've crafted an emotionally gripping horror experience," he stated.

Director Arivalagan called Shabdam a challenging yet rewarding venture. "We aimed to make sound the core of horror, and Thaman’s music added immense depth," he explained. With industry figures praising the film’s concept and execution, Shabdam promises an immersive cinematic experience when it hits theaters on February 28.