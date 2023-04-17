Nani to give a cameo in Venkatesh's 'Saindhav'

Natural Star Nani is currently basking in the grand success of his latest outing "Dasara," directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress in this pan-Indian flick.

The other day, it was announced that Nani's next project, directed by debutant director Shouryuv, will be released on December 21, 2023. The movie is going to clash with Victory Venkatesh's "Saindhav," directed by Sailesh Kolanu, whose next project, "HIT 3," is with Nani. Now, the surprising news is that Nani will play a cameo in "Saindhav," as confirmed by Nani himself on Instagram. We need to wait to see whether "Saindhav" is a part of the "HIT" franchise or not.

Nani's 30th movie is currently in the production phase. Mrunal Thakur is the lady love of the natural star in this emotional drama, produced by Vyra Entertainments. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director of this film.