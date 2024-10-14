NaniOdela2: Nani Announces Second Film with Srikanth Odela

Actor Nani has officially announced his second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela. The announcement came on October 12, during the festive occasion of Dussehra. Nani shared a post featuring a picture with Odela, expressing his excitement.

He wrote, “Ur next will be BONKERS. We had a puja on this special day. More updates will follow #NaniOdela2 (sic).”

Nani and Odela previously teamed up for the action film ‘Dasara.’ This movie marked Odela's directorial debut and received critical acclaim. It features Nani and Keerthy Suresh, set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines. Currently, ‘Dasara’ is available for streaming on Netflix.

Nani's recent film, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ showcased his action hero skills alongside co-stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan. This film also streams on Netflix and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

The new project, tentatively titled #NaniOdela2, has generated significant buzz. Nani shared that he aims for this film to create an even greater impact than ‘Dasara.’ Given the success of ‘Dasara,’ which garnered several awards and widespread popularity, anticipation for this new film is high.

The filmmakers chose Dussehra for the film's launch event, highlighting its auspicious significance. Srikanth Odela has crafted a gripping story that promises to showcase Nani in a unique and powerful role. The actor will undergo a transformation for this character, making it his most intense portrayal to date.

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is dedicated to realizing this vision with a substantial budget. Nani is known for his versatility. He is excited to explore new themes and narratives through this collaboration with Odela. This film is set to be Nani's most ambitious project, elevating storytelling and production quality to new heights.

With the partnership of Nani and Srikanth Odela, fans can expect an unforgettable cinematic experience. More updates on #NaniOdela2 will be revealed soon.