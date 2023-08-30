‘Narakasura’ making its way for release in Sep 2nd week

Rakshit Atluri, Aparna Janarthan, Sankeerthana Vipin and Shatruin the lead roles, 'Narakasura,' is being helmed by Sebastian. Ajja Srinivas is producing under Sumukha Creations and Ideal Filmmakers. Recently the teaser of this film was released and created much required buzz on the film.

The comments section in social medi handles is filled with applauds that the trailer is having the vibes and positivity what 'Kantara’had.

The post-production work of “Narakasura” is under process and the film is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages in the second week of September.

Speaking about the film, Director Sebastian said, “This film is based on the birth of a demon called 'Narakasura'. This movie which is made as an action thriller will please all the audience.''

The producer said that many people in the industry called me and congratulated me for the trailer released. He for the same with the film too.