'Narcos: Mexico' final season traces origins of drug wars

'Narcos: Mexico', one of Netflix's flagship content pieces, has returned with its third and final season and fans of the series couldn't be happier.

The final season, which is laced with mind-numbing violence, raids, gun battles and lots of action, stars Bad Bunny a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio alongside Alberto Guerra, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Luisa Rubino.

The show finds its essence in its theme of a system that refuses to budge as new entrants come in the system and the old ones take a departure. While the players may think they're the running the show, in reality they're just cogs in the wheel of a well-oiled machinery that functions like clockwork.

The season takes off after the arrest of Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo following the charges of DEA agent Enrique Camarena's murder, levelled against him.

There are 10 episodes in the new season, with an average run-time of around 50 to 60 minutes per episode. The show, which was initially intended to be the fourth season of 'Narcos' was later developed into a companion series to 'Narcos', the crime drama which chronicled Pablo Escobar's journey as Colombia's drug baron.

'Narcos: Mexico' portrays the origins of the modern drug wars in Mexico.

While the first two seasons showcased the origin and development of the Guadalajara Cartel, the show's latest season takes the audience back in time to unearth the events that take place before Gallardo enters the narrative.