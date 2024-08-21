Narne Nithin’s‘ Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru’ set for Dasara release

Narne Nithin, the young actor who made a notable entry into Tollywood as the brother-in-law of star hero Jr. NTR, is quickly establishing himself as a rising star. After delivering two back-to-back hits with MAD and the recently released Aay, Nithin is gearing up for his next big project, Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru.

The makers of Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru recently confirmed that the film will hit theaters during the highly anticipated Dasara festive season. This year, the Dasara race is crowded with several big-budget Telugu and Tamil films featuring top stars, making it a fiercely competitive period for movie releases. The decision to release Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru during this time underscores the confidence its makers have in the film’s potential to stand out and succeed amidst stiff competition.

Interestingly, Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru was initially intended to be Narne Nithin’s debut film. However, due to unforeseen delays, the movie’s release was postponed, allowing Nithin to make his debut with other projects. Despite the delay, the film has garnered significant attention, especially with seasoned filmmaker Satish Vegesna at the helm. Vegesna, who won a National Award for directing the family drama SathamanamBhavathi starring Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, brings his expertise to this action-comedy entertainer.

Produced by Chinthapalli Ramarao under the Sri Vedakshara Movies banner, Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru promises to be a blend of action and comedy, with a storyline that appeals to a broad audience. Sampada plays the lead female role, adding to the film’s appeal.

As the Dasara season approaches, the anticipation for Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru continues to build. With Narne Nithin’s rising popularity and the film’s strong creative team, expectations are high for this movie to make a significant impact at the box office. The release of Sri Sri Sri Rajavaru during such a competitive period signals that the film’s makers are ready to take on the challenge and are confident in their product's success.