National award-winning veteran Malayalam filmmaker K G George dies

Kochi: Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and national award winner K G George who made path-breaking films and was a pioneer of the industry died on Sunday at an old age home near Kakkanad here. He was 78, according to a source at the old age home, who said the film director had suffered a stroke five years ago and that the past couple of months had been very difficult for him. His wife Selma George and son Arun are in Goa and daughter Thara is abroad, the old age home said, adding that George's funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday.

George had received the National Award for Best Feature Film for 'Swapnaadanam' (1976) and has also bagged nine state film awards since he started his career in 1970. 'Ulkaddal' (1979), 'Onappudava' (1978), 'Yavanika' (1982) and 'Adaminte Variyellu' (1984) are some of the best directorial works of the award winning director who was in 2015 selected for the J C Daniel Award -- Kerala government's highest honour for outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema. 'Panchavadi Palam' directed by George in 1984 is considered one of the best political satire films in Malayalam cinema.

Condolences streamed in from various people, including politicians, actors and directors, and others from all walks of life on social media. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his condolence message on the social media platform X said that George had a novel narrative style which won him state and national awards, besides earning his films critical and commercial acclaim. "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of noted Malayalam filmmaker Sri KG George. Novel narrative style won him state and national awards and his films earned both critical and commercial acclaim. May his soul RIP," he tweeted. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said the filmmaker's death was an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry.

George handled issues affecting society by "analysing the societal structure and the mindset of individuals", the chief minister said in a Facebook post paying tribute to the veteran director. He worked to reduce the difference between artistic and commercial cinema, Vijayan said. "There are not many directors who have handled different themes (in their films)," the chief minister said in his post. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan said George paved the way for a new wave in Malayalam cinema and he was the forefather of what we now call 'NewGen' movies. "His films honestly portrayed the harsh conditions of life," the LoP said. Satheesan said that the late veteran filmmaker was the best director in south Indian film world and not just Malayalam cinema.