NATS prepares for 8th Telugu celebration in Tampa

The North American Telugu Association (NATS) is gearing up for its 8th Telugu Celebration, set to take place in Tampa, USA, from July 4 to 6. A curtain-raiser event was recently held in Hyderabad, where key members of NATS, including Chairman Prashant Pinnamaneni and Conference Convener Srinivas Guthikonda, addressed the media via a virtual conference.

Several prominent personalities, including actress Jayasudha, Amani, directors Harish Shankar and Meher Ramesh, music director Thaman, and lyricists Ramajogayya Shastri and Chandra Bose, attended the event.

NATS Chairman Prashant Pinnamaneni highlighted the organization’s commitment to both service and language preservation. "NATS stands for service and language. We have been supporting Telugu people in the US since 2009, providing them with encouragement and assistance. Our goal is to pass on the Telugu language and culture to future generations. The upcoming celebration will feature poets, artists, actors, and other eminent personalities, with over 10,000 attendees expected. More than 300 committees are working tirelessly to make this event a success," he stated.

Conference Convener Srinivas Guthikonda emphasized the importance of preserving Telugu culture. "Telugu is a rich and historic language, and we are committed to safeguarding its traditions. Our upcoming event will showcase the vibrancy of Telugu heritage. We invite everyone to participate and celebrate this cultural festival together," he added.

Actress Jayasudha praised NATS for its service-oriented initiatives. "NATS is not just about celebrations; it's about service. I missed the previous event due to personal reasons, but I will attend this time. Incidentally, I recently shot for an English film near the venue where the NATS event will be held," she shared.

Music Director Thaman expressed excitement about the event, stating, "I participated in the last Telugu festival by NATS, and this time, I’ll be performing again. Devi Sri Prasad will also be part of the concert. Additionally, a cricket tournament will take place from July 1 to 3, where NATS 11 will compete against another team featuring actors like Akhil and Sudheer Babu."

Director Harish Shankar commended NATS' dedication to the Telugu language. "Their efforts in promoting Telugu culture worldwide are commendable. I immediately agreed to attend when they invited me," he said.

Director Meher Ramesh lauded the organization's service-oriented mission. "The words 'language' and 'service' in NATS' logo reflect their core values. Their contributions, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, have been remarkable," he remarked.

Lyricist Chandra Bose and Ramajogayya Shastri expressed gratitude for being part of the celebration. "NATS is not only preserving Telugu but also passing it on to future generations. We look forward to our special program at the event," they said.

Actress Amani shared her enthusiasm about attending the event. "I was delighted when invited. Organizations like NATS should continue expanding their services for the Telugu community," she stated.

With an impressive lineup of artists and cultural programs, the 8th Telugu Celebration by NATS promises to be a grand spectacle, reinforcing the strength of Telugu heritage beyond borders.