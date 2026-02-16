Naveen Chandra’s next titled ‘Not a Doctor’ announced

Producer Rahul Yadav Nakka of Swadharm Entertainment, known for backing content-driven films like Malli Raava, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, and Masooda, has announced a compelling new project that is already creating strong buzz. The upcoming film will be directed by Srikanth Nagothi, with Naveen Chandra in the lead role.

The project marks a much-awaited reunion between the director and actor after their critically acclaimed collaborations on Bhanumathi & Ramakrishna and Month of Madhu, raising expectations for another emotionally rich and meaningful cinematic experience.

Titled Not a Doctor, the film has already drawn attention with its striking and haunting title poster. The visual features a massive, dirt-covered hand emerging from the forest floor, with soil-stained skin, rugged nails, and moss-covered roots entwined around it. Dark foliage and towering trees dominate the background, creating an atmosphere filled with mystery, unease, and primal energy. Adding to the intrigue is the powerful tagline: “Based on a novel that was never written,” suggesting a layered narrative rooted in emotion, human truth, and psychological depth.

With Swadharm Entertainment continuing its legacy of supporting unconventional and path-breaking cinema, and Srikanth Nagothi’s nuanced storytelling guiding the project, Not a Doctor promises a unique cinematic journey. Naveen Chandra, known for his immersive and sincere performances, is expected to bring authenticity and intensity to this enigmatic role.