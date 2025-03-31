Naveen Chandra’s ‘Show Time’ first look unveiled

Actor Naveen Chandra and Kamakshi Bhaskarla are set to deliver a gripping tale with their upcoming film ‘Show Time’. The makers unveiled the first look poster generating buzz among moviegoers.

Presented by Anil Sunkara and produced by Kishore Garikipati under the SkyLine Movies Production No.1 banner, Show Time is directed by Madhan Dakshinamoorthy. The film’s intriguing first-look poster hints at a family drama intertwined with suspense, as a tense-looking family confronts an unexpected situation with a cop at their doorstep.

The film’s technical team includes Shekar Chandra as the music composer, Sarath Kumar handling the editing, and Srinivas Gavireddy penning the dialogues. Chandrasekar Mahadass and Pushyamitra Ghanta are overseeing line production.

With a strong track record in suspense thrillers, Naveen Chandra is set to bring another intense performance, while Kamakshi Bhaskarla, who gained recognition with MaaOoriPolimera, is also looking to make an impact.The makers are confident that Show Time will captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling and thrilling elements, promising a compelling cinematic experience.