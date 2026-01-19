Naveen Polishetty’s ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ Storms Worldwide Box Office

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty has officially entered the big league, and ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ stands as the biggest blockbuster of his career. In just five days, the film has stormed past a massive ₹100.2 crores gross worldwide, turning the Sankranthi box office into a celebration of records, momentum, and pure audience frenzy.

From the very first show, ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ has enjoyed unstoppable word of mouth, packed houses, and repeat family audiences. The result is historic. All distributors crossed breakeven within just four days, a rare feat in today’s highly competitive release environment, clearly establishing the film as a clean blockbuster across territories.

With this sensational run, Naveen Polishetty delivers his fourth consecutive blockbuster, reinforcing his status as one of the most reliable and bankable stars of Telugu cinema. Each release has only pushed his market higher, and ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ now crowns that journey as his career-high grosser.

Overseas, the film has created another landmark. Naveen Polishetty completes a hattrick of $1 million+ films in the USA, a feat achieved by only a select few. Even more remarkably, ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ is now racing rapidly towards the prestigious $2 million mark, with collections holding strong every single day. The overseas distributor Moksha Movies ensured fantastic screen holding and strategic placement despite a tight festive schedule, playing a crucial role in the film’s massive overseas success.

Back home, the AP and TS box office has shown extraordinary strength. Despite heavy Sankranthi competition, all distributors of Sithara Entertainments stood solidly behind the film, giving it the best possible release, strong screen counts, and prime placements. Their belief in the content translated directly into sustained footfalls and record-breaking numbers.

Built entirely on content, comedy, emotion, and audience connect, ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ has emerged as the definitive Sankranthi entertainer, appealing across age groups and regions. Trade circles are calling it a biggest-ever blockbuster driven by strong writing, repeat value, and long-run potential.

With ₹100.2 crores in just five days, breakeven in four days, a hattrick of million-dollar USA films, four consecutive blockbusters, and a run that is still accelerating, Naveen Polishetty is clearly in a league of his own. ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ is not slowing down anytime soon and is firmly marching towards even bigger milestones.