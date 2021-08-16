Nayanthara and Samantha's biggie shelved?

It's well-established news that star heroines Nayanthara and Samantha will be sharing screen space for the first time in a Tamil movie. Being helmed by Vignesh Sivan, the film went on the floors the last December.



After shooting for a few key sequences, the film's shooting was halted due to the surge in the Covid second wave cases. Meanwhile, the latest news coming in from Kollywood media is that Vignesh is planning to shelve the project completely. However, an official confirmation regarding the circulated news is yet to be out.