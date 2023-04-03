Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Introduce Their Little Twins To The World

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actress Nayanthara tied the knot with young director Vignesh Shivan last year i.e on 9th June, 2022… Well, they were also blessed with twin boys on 9th October, 2023 via surrogacy. Earlier they shared this happy news via social media and also unveiled the names of the little ones. From then the couple is completely enjoying their parental phase and they are also frequently sharing family pics on social media treating all their fans. Off late, once again the couple introduced their little ones to all the netizens by unveiling the full names of the cute boys. Vignesh Shivan shared a couple of pics with Nayanthara and his kids and dropped a heartfelt post on his Instagram page…



The first pic showcased Nayanthara holding the little one and is seen enjoying the beach view… In the second one all four of them looked cool and the couple are all enjoying their time with the little ones. Vignesh also unveiled the full names of their kids by jotting down, "Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan உயிர் ருத்ரோநீல் N சிவன். #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan உலக் தெய்விக் N சிவன். N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies' names our blessings and happiness #Blessed".

With this post, Nayan and Vignesh announced the birth of their little ones… "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with. Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great".

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). From then they never hid their love tale and attended all the events and promotional parties together. Vignesh also calls his lovely wife 'Thangamey' which means gold and 'Kanmani' which means darling. Kollywood's power couple tied the knot on 9th June, 2022 at Mahabalipuram amid a few close friends and family members.