Nayanthara Marriage: Vignesh Shivan Breaks Silence

South Indian actress Nayanthara and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan have been in the news for their relationship. There has also been rumours about their marriage doing the rounds for quite some time.

The pair has neither confirmed or rejected rumours pertaining to their courtship. It's common for Netizens to see the pictures of the pair on social media going to temples and their lovey dovey messages. There is also a buzz that they have got married and leading a happy married life.

But the couple have chosen to remain silent and not reacted to such rumours. In an interview given to a web portal, director Vignesh Shivan has opened up on this topic. We have been hearing about these rumours about our marriage time and again. But we need to focus on our goals rather than thinking about our marriage. Now we are happy.

On a lighter note, he is believed to have said that the couple (Nayan and Shivan) have got married about 22 times so far on social media. We would like to get married after we get bored with dating, he said. While expressing displeasure about the rumours that both of them have tested positive for Corona, he said it's not fair to spread such gossip. Nayanthara made a come back with the movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" directed by Vignesh, and since then, they are in love with each other. This movie gave different direction to Nayanthara's personal life. Now, she is busy in a project with Vijay Sethupathi in Which actress Tollywood actress Samantha will also be seen.