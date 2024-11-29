Neha Dhupia: Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions

Mumbai: Former beauty queen and actress Neha Dhupia has expressed gratitude for her actor husband Angad Bedi and said that he has made it possible for her to pursue her passions without worrying about things back home.

Currently juggling her work commitments, including shooting for projects, Neha is often away from home. During these times, Angad steps in seamlessly, taking care of their household and ensuring that their children Meher and Guriq receive the attention they need.

Speaking about her appreciation for Angad, Neha said, "I feel incredibly blessed to have Angad as my partner. He has been my anchor, my cheerleader, and my strength, especially during times when I am away working.”

“Balancing work and personal life as a mother can be overwhelming, but Angad makes it possible for me to pursue my passions without worrying about things back home. He has taken on the role of a hands-on father with such grace and dedication, managing the kids and the house effortlessly," she added.

She further shared that there are days when she leaves home with a heavy heart, missing daughter Meher and son Guriq “terribly”.

“But knowing that they are in the best hands gives me peace of mind. Angad doesn’t just manage the responsibilities; he does so with love and enthusiasm, creating beautiful memories with our children in my absence.”

“His support allows me to focus on my work and come back home to a happy and secure family. I truly couldn’t ask for a better partner in life."

The actress married Angad, the son of late former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. In November the same year, she gave birth to a girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In July 2021, she and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.

Neha gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.



