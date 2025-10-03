Neha Dhupia's baby boy turns 4: 'You make mamas world go round'

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia's baby boy, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, turned 4 years old on Friday.

Wishing her little bundle of joy on his special day, Neha dropped a couple of rare photographs of some precious memories with her son. From holding him in her arms as a newborn, to enjoying with her during vacations, to offering prayers with him, Neha reflected on the adorable mother-son bond that evolved over the years.

The 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' actress also penned a heartfelt birthday note for his little munckin that read, "Our dearest Guriq , You light up every room you walk into , you make mamas world go round (world emoji)… no caption is enough to describe the love we have in our hearts for you …. Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy … we celebrate you today and everyday our Guqqu … (red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."

Bipasha Basu wished the little one on his special day with the comment, "Happy Birthday Baby Boy", followed by a red heart emoji.

For the unaware, Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on 10 May 2018.

On 18 November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

She gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on 3 October 2021.

Last week, the 'Delhii Heights' actress wished her mother on her birthday with another lovely post.

Taking to her Insta, Neha shared a few candid photographs with her mom.

She captioned the post, "#happybirthday my ma , my pyaar (red heart emoji) my world (World emoji) @babsdhupia (sic)"

Before this, she marked the birth anniversary of her father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi. Neha posted a couple of heartwarming memories of her children - Mehr and Guriq, with their late grandfather.

“In our hearts forever… #happybirthdaydad …. #bishansinghbedi," she captioned the post.



