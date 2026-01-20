Neha Kakkar clears air on marriage after break post sparks rumours in Bollywood

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has firmly dismissed rumours of a possible divorce from her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, after her recent social media post announcing a break from everything triggered widespread speculation.

The singer, who had earlier shared an emotional message about stepping away from responsibilities, relationships and work, took to Instagram Stories to clarify that her marriage and family have nothing to do with her distress. Neha urged people not to involve her husband or loved ones in what she described as a misunderstanding.

“Guys please don’t drag my innocent husband or my sweetest family into all this. They are the purest people I know, and whatever I am today is because of their support,” Neha wrote, emphasising that her unhappiness stemmed from issues with certain individuals and the system, not her personal relationships.

Addressing the media frenzy around her earlier post, Neha admitted that she had acted emotionally and acknowledged how easily statements on social media can be misinterpreted. “I agree I shouldn’t be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media because media people know very well how a mountain is made out of a molehill. Lesson learnt,” she added.

Calling herself “too emotional for this world”, the singer stated that she would no longer speak about her personal life publicly. Apologising to her fans, whom she fondly refers to as her “NeHearts”, Neha assured them that she would return soon with renewed energy. “Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon with a bang,” she wrote.

In the now-deleted post that sparked the speculation, Neha had announced a temporary break from “responsibilities, relationships, work and everything” she could think of, leaving fans concerned about her well-being. She had also made a heartfelt appeal to paparazzi and fans, requesting them not to film her and to respect her privacy during this period.

Neha Kakkar, one of Bollywood’s most popular playback singers, has often been open about her emotions and personal struggles. Her latest clarification appears to put an end to rumours surrounding her marriage, while also highlighting the emotional toll of public scrutiny on celebrities.