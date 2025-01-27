‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage

The third single, “Nelamma Thalle,” from the highly anticipated fantasy-horror-thriller Agathya, has been released, earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Composed by the legendary Yuvan Shankar Raja, the track delves into the cultural richness and spiritual heritage of our land. Set against stunning visuals by cinematographer Deepak Kumar Padhi, the song highlights the powerful collaboration between ancient sages and naturopaths, who harnessed herbs and natural resources for healing.

The song’s lyrics, penned by Pa. Vijay, beautifully capture the essence of our soil and the wisdom of those who used nature's gifts to cure ailments. Director P. Vijay expressed, “This song is not just about music, it’s a tribute to our cultural heritage and the sages who have contributed to humanity through the power of nature.”

Yuvan Shankar Raja, speaking about the composition, said, "Working with Pa. Vijay on this project was an inspiring experience. 'Nelamma Thalle' is one of my best compositions.”

Agathya, a grand pan-India film, is slated for release on February 28, 2025, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film promises an immersive blend of fantasy, horror, and cultural nostalgia, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2025.