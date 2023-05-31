Netflix Adds Virupaksha in Multiple Languages for Streaming

The mystical horror thriller "Virupaksha" has emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office. Sai Dharam Tej has achieved his biggest hit with this film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, with Samyukta Menon as the female lead. Following a phenomenal response in theaters, the movie continues its unstoppable journey on Netflix.

The OTT platform has taken to its social media profiles to announce the availability of "Virupaksha" for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Initially, only the Telugu version was released, but recently, the Tamil version was added, and now the movie is accessible in the other two South Indian languages as well. This delightful news brings joy to non-Telugu audiences who have eagerly awaited the opportunity to watch "Virupaksha."

However, there is currently no update regarding the availability of the Hindi version. "Virupaksha" is produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner, with Ajay, Sai Chand, Shyamala, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Ravi Krishna, Soniya Singh, and others playing significant roles. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music, while renowned director Sukumar has contributed to the screenplay.