Netflix completes historic acquisition of Warner Bros. for record price

In a landmark move shaking the global entertainment industry, Netflix has officially entered an agreement to acquire the iconic Warner Bros. company. The deal, announced jointly by Netflix, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), includes Warner Bros.’ film and television studios, as well as HBO and HBO Max.

The transaction, a mix of cash and stock, is valued at $27.75 per WBD share, bringing the total acquisition to an estimated $82.7 billion—equivalent to roughly ₹8 lakh crore in Indian currency. This acquisition ranks among the largest deals in entertainment history, marking a significant consolidation in the industry.

The negotiations, which had been underway for several months, faced multiple uncertainties before reaching today’s final agreement. With the deal now set for completion, Netflix is poised to expand its global footprint beyond streaming into theatrical film production through the Warner Bros. label.

Industry analysts are keenly watching how this merger will reshape content creation and distribution, as Netflix integrates one of Hollywood’s most influential studios into its portfolio. The cultural and strategic impact of this acquisition could redefine the future of both streaming and theatrical entertainment worldwide, positioning Netflix as a dominant force across multiple entertainment platforms.

This historic acquisition not only strengthens Netflix’s content library but also gives it unprecedented access to Warner Bros.’ franchises, intellectual properties, and creative talent, signaling a bold new era in the global media landscape.