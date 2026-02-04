Netflix drops teaser for “Operation Safed Sagar”, a war drama based on IAF’s daring Kargil mission

Mumbai: Netflix has released the teaser for its upcoming war drama series Operation Safed Sagar, starring Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role alongside Siddharth and an ensemble cast. The teaser was unveiled on Tuesday evening as part of Netflix’s “Next on Netflix” slate, building anticipation for one of the streamer’s most ambitious Indian projects of 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the series is inspired by the Indian Air Force’s historic air operations, widely regarded as one of the highest-altitude air campaigns in military history. It focuses on the intense preparation, strategic decision-making and courageous acts of IAF pilots who flew dangerous missions under extreme conditions to support ground forces and defend the nation.

The teaser, extending for about a minute and a half, offers glimpses of aerial action, operational briefings and the personal journeys of officers, hinting at both the thrill of combat and the emotional cost of service. It highlights the IAF’s bravery and resilience, as well as the lesser-known stories behind the mission.

Produced by Matchbox Shots LLP and Feel Good Films with collaboration from the Indian Air Force to ensure authenticity, the series features an expansive cast including Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi alongside Shergill and Siddharth. The makers have emphasised their effort to reflect real events and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the IAF personnel.

Operation Safed Sagar is slated to stream exclusively on Netflix in 2026, with the exact release date expected to be announced closer to launch.