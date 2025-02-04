Netflix Enters Telugu Originals with Sundeep Kishan’s Super Subbu

Netflix is making its debut in the Telugu web series space with Super Subbu, starring Sundeep Kishan, Brahmanandam, and Mithila Palkar. Directed by Mallik Ram of Tillu Square fame, the series promises a mix of comedy and family drama with a fresh and unconventional storyline.

The first look teaser introduces Sundeep Kishan as Subbu, a young man looking for a job. Expecting to work in a school’s computer department, he is instead asked to teach sex education. Struggling to keep this a secret from his conservative father while handling the challenges of village life, Subbu’s journey takes hilarious and unexpected turns.

Netflix India’s regional team shared their excitement, calling Super Subbu a unique and entertaining series with an intriguing premise. With this project, the streaming giant is expanding its footprint in Telugu content, aiming to connect with a wider audience.

Produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati, the series features a strong supporting cast, including Murli Sharma, Maanasaa Choudhary, Sampoornesh Babu, and Hyper Aadi. Written by Mallik Ram and Ramesh Eligeti, Super Subbu is expected to offer a fresh take on comedy and social themes.

Apart from this series, Sundeep Kishan is also gearing up for Mazaka, a family entertainer directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Co-starring Ritu Varma, Anshu Ambani, and Rao Ramesh, the film is set for a February release.



