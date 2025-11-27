  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Netflix Outage Hits During ‘Stranger Things’ Finale: Thousands Report Streaming Issues

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 11:12 AM IST
Netflix Outage Hits During ‘Stranger Things’ Finale: Thousands Report Streaming Issues
X
Netflix suffered a major outage during the release of the Stranger Things finale on November 26.

Netflix faced an outage in several regions on Wednesday (November 26), right when the finale of Stranger Things premiered. Many users were unable to stream the episode, leading to a wave of complaints online.

Spike in Reports on DownDetector

DownDetector showed a sharp rise in outage alerts soon after the episode dropped.

55% reported video streaming issues

36% faced server connection problems

9% couldn’t log in

Users Flood Social Media

Frustrated subscribers posted across social media platforms, sharing their complaints and reactions about the unexpected outage.

Tags

Netflix outageStranger Things finale outageNetflix down todaystreaming issues NetflixDownDetector Netflix reportsNetflix login problemNetflix server issueNetflix error today

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood says the cleaning will be carried out by temporarily diverting sewer flow between two manholes through a bypass line while advanced machinery removes the accumulated silt

Cleaning of key trunk sewer line in Janakpuri, Hari Nagar begins

National News

More
Share it
X