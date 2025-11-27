Netflix Outage Hits During ‘Stranger Things’ Finale: Thousands Report Streaming Issues

Netflix faced an outage in several regions on Wednesday (November 26), right when the finale of Stranger Things premiered. Many users were unable to stream the episode, leading to a wave of complaints online.

Spike in Reports on DownDetector

DownDetector showed a sharp rise in outage alerts soon after the episode dropped.

55% reported video streaming issues

36% faced server connection problems

9% couldn’t log in

Users Flood Social Media

Frustrated subscribers posted across social media platforms, sharing their complaints and reactions about the unexpected outage.